Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.81.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.