Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to “Hold”

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of APLT opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

