Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 572808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.89.

Zenith Energy Company Profile (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

