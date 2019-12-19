Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $764,946.39 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zoetis stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Commerce Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 385.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

