-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avid Bioservices reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Avid Bioservices’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.70. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,108,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

