$0.04 EPS Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Exfo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Exfo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

