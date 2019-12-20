-$0.05 EPS Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). Nlight reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LASR. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $751.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 2.41.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

