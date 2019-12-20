$0.11 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

PERI stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

