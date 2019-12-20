-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.02.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.