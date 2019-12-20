$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

KMI stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after buying an additional 812,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,679,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

