-$0.40 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $180,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE opened at $6.82 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

