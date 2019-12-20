89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.97 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

