Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,409 ($18.53) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,304.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63.

In other Abcam news, insider Gavin Wood sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($15.04), for a total transaction of £51,469.29 ($67,704.93). Also, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Insiders sold 199,884 shares of company stock worth $229,858,080 in the last 90 days.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

