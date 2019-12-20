Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) to Issue $0.33 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3344 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $22.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

