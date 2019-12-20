Absolute Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,371.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a total market cap of $28,073.00 and $2,371.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00607184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.