AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

