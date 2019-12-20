ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.38

News articles about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $43.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

