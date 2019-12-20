Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.65.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.