Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.15.

ACN opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.92. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Invictus RG raised its stake in Accenture by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

