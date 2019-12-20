Achain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $564,449.00 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Achain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $564,449.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin, Coinnest, OOOBTC, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

