Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $739,311.00 and $230.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,520,800 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

