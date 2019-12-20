Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $4.14. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 65,569 shares.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

