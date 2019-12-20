AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

AEG stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 40.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 271,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 257,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AEGON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

