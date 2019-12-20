Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,306.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.