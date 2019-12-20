Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,306.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

