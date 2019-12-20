Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE AYR opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities analysts predict that Aircastle will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle by 45.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aircastle in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

