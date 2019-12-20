Akroma (AKA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $6,938.00 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01785903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

