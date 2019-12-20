Alessandro Maselli Sells 7,268 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $111,494,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

