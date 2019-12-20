Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Down 0.7%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.78, 17,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the period.

