ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:DTEC)

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

