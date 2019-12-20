ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5014 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDOG opened at $27.32 on Friday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

