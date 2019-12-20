Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $71,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter.

