Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $21.34. Amarin shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 6,208,330 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amarin by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 14.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

