America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ATAX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.29. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

