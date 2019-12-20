American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Unico American (NYSE:UNAM) Head to Head Analysis

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 3.56% 4.17% 0.51% Unico American -3.94% -2.13% -0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American International Group and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $58.94, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $47.39 billion 0.95 -$6.00 million $1.17 44.38 Unico American $33.61 million 1.02 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Unico American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Unico American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

