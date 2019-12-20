American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $432.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. Equities analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in American National BankShares in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

