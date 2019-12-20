American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 1,738 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $26,417.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,177 shares of company stock valued at $927,401. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Software by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

