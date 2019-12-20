Amit Sinha Sells 887 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

