AmonD Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. AmonD has a market cap of $896,862.00 and $117,077.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

