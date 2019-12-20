Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.