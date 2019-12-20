Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 429,966 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 257,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPY. Northland Securities began coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $28,528.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,146. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

