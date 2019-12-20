AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Sells $314,340.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXR stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 51.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

