Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Coca-Cola also reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $11,885,000. Man Group plc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

