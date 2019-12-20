Analysts Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. Aphria also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APHA. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.75. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

