Analysts Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

Several research firms have commented on IDXG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.18. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

