Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemours Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Chemours in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:CC opened at $18.92 on Friday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.53.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Chemours by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Chemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 74.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

