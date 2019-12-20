Analysts Set Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target at $16.23

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,240 shares of company stock worth $169,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 63.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 506.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Duluth has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $287.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

