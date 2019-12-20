Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 926.25

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 883.52.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

