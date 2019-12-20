Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Price Target at GBX 519

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.83).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

PAG stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

