Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ACN, AMD, BKNG, BOKF, CAG, CAMP, CARO, DNLI, GLPG, HSY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $211.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $220.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities to $2,300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $38.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $103.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

