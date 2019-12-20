Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Acquires 618,888 Shares

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) insider Robert Moses bought 618,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,511.04 ($35,114.21).

Robert Moses also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Moses purchased 800,000 shares of Antisense Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($45,390.07).

Antisense Therapeutics Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.15 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $21.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.05.

About Antisense Therapeutics

Antisense Therapeutics Limited, a biopharmaceutical drug discovery and development company, engages in the research and development of antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor targeting VLA-4 that has completed Phase IIa for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and asthma; and ATL1101, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d for the treatment of inflammation associated with duchenne muscular dystrophy.

